Giordano named fourth president of Villa Maria

Matthew Giordano has had the "interim" tag removed and named the permanent president of Villa Maria College by the college's board of trustees.

Giordano becomes the college's fourth president, as well as the first male, lay president in Villa Maria's history.

The college made the announcement on Tuesday. His appointment is effective immediately.

"Since accepting the role of interim president, Dr. Giordano has proven himself to be a strong and strategic leader who is dedicated to the College’s mission and vision, and the overall success and growth of the institution,”said Catherine Grantier Cooley, chairwoman of the Villa Maria College Board of Trustees.

Giordano, who previously served as the college's vice president for academic affairs, succeeds Sister Marcella Marie Garus, who retired from the college in June 2018 after 40 years as president.