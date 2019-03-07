Share this article

Wiechec's is among the area businesses and community organizations serving a fish fry during Lent.

Get your community fish fry listed in Gusto

Gusto is again seeking fish fry submissions. Please add you information via our online submission guide at BuffaloNews.com/submit.

Here is the information we need from you: the group and/or venue name, full address, phone number (to call ahead and order), hours and dates of the fish fry, cost, what's included in the fish fry, and whether you can eat-in or take out. You also can add menu information.

