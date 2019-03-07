GANDOLPH, Robert James

GANDOLPH - Robert James Of Cheektowaga, at the age of 76, on March 5, 2019. Husband of the late Pamela (nee Nicholas) Gandolph. Also survived by Susan Strauss and Al "Alphonse" (Kathy) Pirro. Visitation Saturday from 1-3 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tonawanda Sportsmen's Club, 5657 Killian Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, would be appreciated. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com