Remembering wrestler Dick Beyer
Dick Beyer and a contingent of young Western New York wrestlers during a visit to Tokyo in 1988.
Beyer returned to his high school alma mater, Seneca Vocational, to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 1984. Beyer was a member of the Class of 1948.
Beyer made countless trips to Japan as a competitor and also took groups of Western New York kids there, including this group in 1988.
Beyer, in the days before a mask was part of his ring attire.
Beyer (left) arm wrestles against Al Bemiller in 1980. the two former Syracuse University athletes were coaching high school wrestling at the time: Beyer at Amhersy and Bemiller at St. Francis.
Beyer even wore the trademark mask at a special wedding reception with Wilma in Tokyo in 185.
A News photographer went to pick up his daughter from an aerobics class in Williamsville in 1986 and bumped into Beyer getting a workout in for an upcoming tour of Japan.
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Dick Beyer, better known to his fans as 'The Destroyer,' died Thursday at 88. Here's a look back at some of the more memorable moments of his career.
Legendary Buffalo pro wrestler Dick The Destroyer Beyer dies at 88
