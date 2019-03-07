A Closer Look: The 1891 Fredonia Opera House

Photo: 1 / 31

The Fredonia Village Hall and Opera House, designed by architect Enoch Curtis in what has been described as "Queen Anne eclectic style," was built for $28,960 and opened with great fanfare in 1891. Drama performances, vaudeville shows and light operas graced the stage in its early years, but it operated mostly as a neighborhood movie house from 1926 until it closed in 1981. A proposal to demolish it met with fierce community opposition, and the Fredonia Preservation Society was formed to lobby for its restoration. The work was completed in 1994. Among its features are a horseshoe-shaped balcony and a tin ceiling which replaced the water-damaged original frescoed plaster ceiling.