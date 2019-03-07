From 'Charmed' to 'Dark Phoenix': where to see female heroes on big, small screens

Captain Marvel isn’t the only woman kicking butt on screens small and large. Check out these other female heroes and their ongoing adventures:

"Alita: Battle Angel": Is Alita merely a combat cyborg, or a human soul encased in steel? She might find the answers … if she survives the men hunting her. Now showing in area theaters.

"Charmed": Sisters Macy, Mel, and Maggie use their magical abilities to protect their college town from supernatural threats. Series reboot is airing at 9 p.m. Sundays on The CW.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina": Half-witch, half-mortal, Sabrina Spellman fights to understand her place in the world while battling evil supernatural forces. Season One is now streaming on Netflix.

"Dark Phoenix": After exposure to a mysterious cosmic force, Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner) succumbs to her ever-expanding powers. Will the X-Men save her, or save the world? In theaters June 7.

" iZombie": Medical resident Olivia “Liv” Moore uses her zombie “powers” — absorbing the talents and personalities of the brains she eats — to keep her town safe from supernatural forces. Airs at 9 p.m. Mondays on The CW.

"Jessica Jones": Private investigator Jessica Jones returns for her third and final season later this year on Netflix. And she’s got a lot of loose ends to punch — err, resolve, before the end. Streaming on Netflix.

"Star Wars: Episode IX": Rey, the last Jedi, continues the fight to restore balance to the Force. Fans will note the final appearance of franchise icon Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016. In theaters Dec. 20.

"Supergirl": The Last Daughter of Krypton fights a never-ending battle to keep her adopted world safe from those who would endanger it. Airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on The CW.