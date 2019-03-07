Share this article

Main Street looking north from Huron, mid-1880s.

From 1880 to Today: Main Street north from Huron

Chronicles continues a weekly look back at an illustrated map of Buffalo from 1880 and examines how the features on that map have — or haven't — changed over 138 years. Click here to explore the map.

The photo above is a nice representative look at Main Street in the mid-1880s, in which most of the men are wearing derby hats and instead of parking meters there are horse hitches.

The signs outside the Huron Restaurant say they were serving Weyand Lager, brewed just a few blocks up Main Street at Main and Virginia.

Upstairs, the Erie County Eye, Ear, and Throat Infirmary treated “the poor of Erie County without regard to creed or nationality.” More than 900 patients were treated the first year.

The look and feel of this part of Main Street was forever changed in 1899 when the buildings in the foreground gave way for EB Green’s majestic gold-domed Buffalo Savings Bank.

A Closer Look: M&T Center's Gold Dome Bank

Steve Cichon – Steve Cichon, communications professional, pop culture historian, and publisher of BuffaloStories.com, tells the stories of Buffalo's past through The News' BN Chronicles. He is a local radio and TV veteran, historian and author of five books.
