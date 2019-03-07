Field of candidates grows in race for Buffalo School Board

Candidates for the Buffalo Board of Education started collecting signatures last week and have to file their petitions by April 9 in order to get on the May 7 ballot.

Here are the candidates known to be running so far:

Ferry District: Sharon Belton-Cottman, incumbent.

North District: Hope Jay, incumbent. Jay could face a challenge from board colleague Larry Quinn, whose at-large term is expiring and is considering a run against Jay for the three-year district seat.

West District: Jennifer Mecozzi, incumbent.

Park District: Lou Petrucci, incumbent.

Central District: Paulette Woods, incumbent.

East District: Patricia Elliott, a vice president with the District Parent Coordinating Council who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board in 2016. Two-term incumbent Theresa Harris-Tigg is not seeking re-election for the East District seat.

At-large: This is where the field gets crowded, particularly with newcomers seeking one of the three city-wide seats.

The list includes Jeffrey Conrad, director of workforce and education for Catholic Charities; Joseph Gipson, a college student and licensed minister; Desmond Nalls, a city Public Works employee; Jack Kavanaugh, a licensed social worker; Larry Scott, a parent activist and co-chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization; Ann Rivera, an assistant professor of English at Villa Maria College; Terrance Heard, a General Motors employee; and Tim Hartigan, a faculty coach and adjunct college instructor.

At-large members Barbara Seals Nevergold, who is board president, and Patricia Pierce are not running for re-election.