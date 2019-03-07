Edward D. Mooradian, 82, principal of Depew Middle School for 17 years

Oct. 5, 1936 – March 3, 2019

Edward D. Mooradian, of Williamsville, principal of Depew Middle School for 17 years, died March 3 in Naples, Fla. He was 82.

Born in Hamilton, Ont., he was an all-city tackle on the football team in his senior year at Central Secondary School. He went on to play varsity football at the University at Buffalo, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, and took part in two training camps with the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League.

A high school biology, health and physical education teacher, he earned a master’s degree from the University of Maryland while teaching in McLean, Va. He later completed his doctorate in education at UB.

He returned to Western New York to teach at Williamsville South High School from 1965 to 1970, then was assistant principal at Williamsville North High School until 1979, where he helped found what is now the AIM program.

As Depew Middle School principal, Mr. Mooradian assisted in the transition of a seventh- and eighth-grade intermediate school into a middle school. After he retired in 1996, he was an adjunct professor of education at Niagara University.

He was chairman of the annual United Way campaign for the Erie County public schools.

An assistant football coach at McLean High School, he coached cross-country, junior varsity football and varsity football at Williamsville South. He was a volunteer coach in the Town of Amherst hockey program and coached Little League baseball and football.

He was endorsed by the Amherst Republican Party to run against incumbent Supervisor Susan J. Grelick in 2001, but had to withdraw due to health problems before the race began.

He was a member of the Black and White Block B Club at UB.

A reader, he enjoyed music, golf and traveling. He maintained a winter home in Bonita Springs, Fla.

His wife of 35 years, the former Doreen May Venables, died in 1997.

Survivors include twins, a daughter, Elizabeth DiLuzio, and a son, Stephen; a longtime companion, Katharine Kearns; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Snyder.