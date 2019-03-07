Eastern Niagara Hospital receives private accreditation

Eastern Niagara Hospital has been accredited by a private organization for the first time in 15 to 20 years, president and CEO Anne E. McCaffrey said Wednesday.

Det Norske Veritas Healthcare, based in Norway, has been accrediting American hospitals since 2008 in competition with the most common U.S. accreditation group, the Joint Commission.

Michael P. Hughes, a spokesman for Kaleida Health, which took control of Eastern Niagara Hospital through an affiliation last year, said all Kaleida facilities are accredited through DNV. It uses international standards and demands annual improvements.

McCaffrey said four DNV surveyors spent three days at the Lockport hospital last month before issuing the accreditation. The State Health Department also accredits New York hospitals, but surveys them only once every three years, McCaffrey said.