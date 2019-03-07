DiFRANCESCO, Caterina

DiFRANCESCO - Caterina March 5, 2019, of Amherst, at age 80. Beloved daughter of the late Giovanni and Amelia (nee Rosati) DiFrancesco; loving sister of Ezio and the late Domenico (Darlene) DiFrancesco; cherished aunt of Jeanine DiFrancesco; also survived by loving cousins in the US and Europe. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9 AM from St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. Entombment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com