March 5, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Costa, Sr.; devoted mother of Shelly (Michael) Suchan, Nicholas, Jr. (Carolyn), Samuel (Franca) and Carmen (Kathy) Costa; cherished grandmother Michael, Jr., Brandon, Samantha, Nicholas, III, Raymond, Cara, Victoria, Samuel, Julia, Jamie, Carmen, Jr., Casey, Charlie, Mia and Gino; loving great-grandmother of Brody and Mia; sister of the late Marian (late George) Brockner and late Jean (late Conrad) Nowak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 (716-674-5776). Where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.