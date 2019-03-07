Clarence Middle School team makes finals of National Science Bowl

A team from Clarence Middle School will compete in the National Science Bowl next month in Washington, D.C., after winning a regional competition.

The Clarence students are among 47 middle school teams that won regional competitions and are headed to the finals. The Clarence group beat teams from 19 counties in Western New York and the Finger Lakes.

Daniel Fox, a Clarence Middle School counselor, coached the team of four eighth graders: Carter Schmelz, William Oh, Andrew Carlson and Dhruv Parihar.

Over 14,000 science, technology and engineering students take part annually in the competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. The top 16 high school teams and the top 16 middle school teams in the finals win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.