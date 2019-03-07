Former St. Joe's football star Chad Kelly enters not guilty plea in trespassing case

Former Broncos backup quarterback and Western New York native Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing after being accused of entering a couple's home uninvited after Von Miller's Halloween part in Centennial, Colo.

According to KDVR-TV in Denver, Kelly entered the plea Monday in Arapahoe County District Court. If convicted, Kelly faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Kelly's next court date is scheduled for April 23.

Police said officers were called to a house at 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 23 in regard to man later identified as Kelly standing outside the residence. While officers were on their way, the man went into the house.

According to the full arrest affidavit, Kelly entered the house uninvited and sat down on the couch next to Nancy Lozano, who was holding a young child, and he was mumbling incoherently. Lozano called for another occupant, Marco Torres, and Torres hit Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube in the back and forced him out of the residence.

Police later located Kelly in a black sport utility vehicle a short time later nearby at the Gothic Theatre, which was the site of Von Miller's players' Halloween party. He identified himself as Chad Kelly and was arrested without incident and transported to the jail, police said. He has since been released.

The affidavit said that Torres told police that the doors were locked, although police found no signs of forced entry. Torres provided security camera footage that showed Kelly outside the house. The footage showed Kelly wearing a brown vest and a red scarf. Police said he was wearing the same outfit when he was located. The Halloween party was a Wild West theme, according to posts of Broncos players on Instagram.

The Broncos waived Kelly in the aftermath of the arrest.

Kelly was drafted with the final pick in the 2017 draft out of Ole Miss, after initially committing to Clemson. Kelly played in high school at St. Joe's.

Kelly spent his rookie season on injured reserve, but worked diligently in the offseason to win the Broncos' backup job. Kelly was impressive enough that the Broncos released former first-round pick Paxton Lynch. Kelly made his pro debut with a kneel down at the end of the first half in Week 6 while starter Case Keenum was being evaluated for an injury.