MAAC Tournament Gameday: Canisius men's basketball vs. Manhattan

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Times Union Center, Albany.

TV: ESPN3.

Radio: WECK (102.9 FM, 100.5 FM & 1230 AM).

Records: No. 2 Canisius 14-16, No. 7 Manhattan 11-20.

Last time out: Five players scored in double figures, including Takal Molson (16 points) as Canisius defeated Siena 68-62 on March 1 at the Koessler Athletic Center in the Griffs' regular-season finale.

Christian Hinckson scored 16 points as the Jaspers defeated Fairfield 57-53 in a MAAC Tournament first-round game Thursday at the Times Union Center.

History: Canisius lost to Manhattan, 70-65 on Feb. 17 at the KAC, the only regular-season meeting between the teams. The Jaspers lead the all-time series 55-37.

All-conference: Molson earned all-conference honors; the guard was named Monday to the All-MAAC first team. Molson averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game in 30 games for the Golden Griffins. He also averaged 17.3 points per game in conference play. The sophomore from Buffalo scored at least 20 points a game eight times this season and is 14th in the MAAC in rebounding average (5.5 per game). Molson was also the 2017-18 MAAC Rookie of the Year.

Canisius guard Malik Johnson was an All-MAAC men’s third team selection. Johnson averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 30 starts, and he is the MAAC’s active leader in consecutive starts (97).

Helping hand: Canisius leads the MAAC in assists, averaging 14.8 per game, and Johnson leads the Griffs and is third in the MAAC with 144 assists in 30 games (4.8 assists per game).

On neutral turf: The Times Union Center is Siena’s home court during the regular season, and Canisius won its only game there this season, a 70-66 decision Jan. 5 against the Saints. The Griffs, however, are 0-3 in neutral-court games this season; Canisius lost to Villanova, Memphis and UAB in the AdvoCare Invitational in November in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Still out: Canisius guard Isaiah Reese remains suspended indefinitely as the Griffs open the MAAC Tournament. The athletic department announced the suspension of Reese for conduct detrimental to the team on Feb. 1, and the junior guard from Miami hasn’t played in Canisius’ last 10 games.

The opponent: Warren Williams entered the MAAC Tournament as Manhattan’s leading scorer (8.5 points per game) and leading the MAAC in field goal percentage (103 for 184, 56 percent). Williams, a freshman forward, was named to the MAAC All-Rookie team, and scored 10 points Thursday against Fairfield..

Who’s next? The winner of the quarterfinal game will play in a MAAC semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Times Union Center.