BUFFA, Loretta P. (Eckman)

Of Grand Island, NY formerly of Buffalo, March 1, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Richard Buffa; loving mother of Gina (Dale) Marrs, Tony (Joleen) Buffa, Melanie (Aaron) Swanson and the late Richard Buffa Jr.; sister of Bruce (Michelle) Eckman, Marilyn (David) Kumpf; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 11 AM - 1 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, perna funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the University at Buffalo Medical School. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com