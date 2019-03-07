Buck, Marie F. (Carlin)

March 5, 2019; beloved wife of the late Gerald F. Buck; loving mother of Kenneth (Gretchen), Lisa (Brian) Delaney and Gerald "Chip" (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of Jacob, Jordan and Gabriel Buck, Melissa (Andrew) Tschip, William (Lindsay) McNierney, Brooke McNierney, Corey (Desirae) McNierney, Cameron (Lauren) McNierney, Brittany McNierney, Christopher and Erica Buck; adored great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of Margaret Saunders and the late John (late Isabel) Carlin, Helen (late James) Cummings, Joseph (Arthura) Carlin, Ann (late Warren) Schmidt, Theresa (late Emerson) Smith, Dorothy (late Richard) Weigel, James (late Helen) Carlin, Thomas (late Carol) Carlin and Rita (late Henry) Pohwat; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Assoc. of WNY. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com