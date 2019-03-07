BROWN, Elaine C. (Coffman)

BROWN - Elaine C. (nee Coffman)

March 5, 2019, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Charles Brown; devoted mother of David (Julie) Brown, Susanne Francis and Christopher (Rhonda) Brown; loving grandmother of Michael, Ryan, Tyler, Meghan, Miranda, Amy and Eric; dear sister of Charles (Doris) Coffman and the late Jean Gyurisin; also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd). Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com