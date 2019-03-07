BRAUN, IRMA J. (Schwarztrauber)

Of Buffalo, formerly of Carbondale, PA entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. Jr.; devoted mother of George J. III (Melissa), Michael T. Sr. (Debra) and David A. Sr. (Nancy); cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late George F. and Irma I. (nee Hollis) Schwarztrauber; dear sister of Paul F. (late Marge), Janice A. (late Russell) Hahn, Diane C. (Joseph) Weiglein; and predeceased by Isabelle L. (late James) Hunt, Arlene M. (late Salvatore) Butera, Marion J. (late John) Centurion, George A. (late Elizabeth) and Helen; adoring sister-in-law of the late Barbara (Ronald) Crosbie; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday from 2-6 PM, where the funeral service will immediately follow. Interment forest lawn cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com