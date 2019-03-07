[BN] Blitz newsletter: ESPN's top draft analysts slot WR D.K. Metcalf to Bills

ESPN's dynamic draft duo of Todd McShay and Mel Kiper don't always agree on prospects, but they seem to agree on which player the Bills will select in the first round of next month's draft.

Two weeks ago, Kiper slotted Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Bills at ninth overall. In McShay's latest mock draft Wednesday, the Bills again received the chiseled wideout.

In a way, Metcalf is the perfect complement to quarterback Josh Allen, who has such outsize physical ability that one prominent analytical website referred to him as "a parody of an NFL quarterback prospect." If you squint hard enough, you could see the same tag being applied to Metcalf, who passes the eye test with flying colors but displayed freakish one-dimensionality in Combine drills, showing a complete lack of ability to change directions.

McShay acknowledged the concerns over Metcalf, but feels the positives outweigh the negatives.

"To me, I see the weaknesses, I really do," McShay said of Metcalf. "I understand he was kind of a one-trick pony, but it’s a heckuva trick."

Free agent options at receiver: The Bills could go a different direction in the draft if they address their glaring need at wide receiver through free agency, which opens next Wednesday. Vic Carucci listed the top wide receivers available here. Most of this year's top FAs appear to be slot receivers, but there are some deep threats and even a former Panther available, too.

Report: Bills to host CB Kevin Johnson on free-agent visit: The Bills got good cornerback play from undrafted rookie Levi Wallace last season, but handing him a starting job next season feels unwise. Bringing in a veteran to compete for the job opposite Tre'Davious White is a needed move, and perhaps Johnson could fill that role.

