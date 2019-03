BIENKOWSKI, William J.

BIENKOWSKI - William J. March 5, 2019. Dear father of Aaron Bienkowski and Corey (Charlene) Waltz; son of the late Stanley and Jean Bienkowski; brother of Marie (late Robert) Politowski, Gary and the late Lucian Bienkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial at the Saint Jude Center, 760 Ellicott St., Buffalo, Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com