Are you ready for … 'Captain Marvel'?

Here's a breakdown of the players in the new film "Captain Marvel."

The story

More than a decade before Tony Stark declared “I am Iron Man,” Earth suffers a secret invasion by a race of shapeshifters. The planet’s only hope? An alien warrior whose superhuman abilities and lost ties to humanity may just make her Earth’s Mightiest Hero - if she lives long enough.

Comics debut

Carol Danvers ("Marvel Super-Heroes," No. 13, 1968); Ms. Marvel (Ms. Marvel No. 1, 1977); Captain Marvel ("Avenging Spider-Man," No. 9, 2012).

The hero: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson), is a Kree warrior … or is she a former U.S. Air Force pilot? She’s on Earth to battle the Skrull’s infiltration. But emerging memories of a lost life have her searching for her hidden past, in which may lie the key to her future - and the safety of the planet.

The best friend: Maria Rambeau

Danvers and Marie “Photon” Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch) were the best the Air Force had to offer, the epitome of “Higher. Further. Faster.” Until the day Danvers vanished. Now, Danvers is back. But does Rambeau have her friend back? Or is she something else?

The Home Team: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

We see the very beginnings of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is not yet director, merely an agent, but must deal with an impending alien invasion and a wildcard Kree soldier who is strangely human. Rookie agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) is not yet Fury’s right-hand man.

The Big Bad: The Skrulls

The Skrulls are a shapeshifting, reptilian race. In the comics, a rogue religious sect of Skrulls invade Earth, secretly replacing key heroes, villains and supporting characters to seize control of the planet. Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn), leads the race in its silent conquest.

Friend or Foe?: The Kree

Led by the Supreme Intelligence (Annette Bening), a synthesized gestalt of the greatest Kree minds in history, the Kree believe in their inherent superiority. Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), Carol Danvers’ mentor and trainer, leads the Kree Starforce, an elite attack team. In the comics, Captain Marvel and Yonn-Rog are bitter enemies … which could lead to some tense moments in the film.

TRIVIA

Captain Marvel: In the Marvel comics, the first Captain Marvel was a Kree warrior named Mar-Vell. He rebelled against his rulers to protect Earth. He was the mentor and love interest of Carol Danvers, who would become Ms. Marvel and, later, Captain Marvel, to honor him.

Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer: We saw Ronan (Lee Pace) and Korath (Djimon Hounsou) at the end of their lives in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Now, see the beginning of their stories.

Monica Rambeau: In the comics, she was the first woman to call herself Captain Marvel. In the film, we are introduced first to her mother, U.S. Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau, call sign “Photon.” It's the very name that her daughter Monica (played by Akira Akbar in the film) once used in the comics.

Cameos: Kelly Sue DeConnick, who wrote the “Captain Marvel” comic book from 2012 to 2015, has a cameo in the film. Legendary comics creator Stan Lee, who died in November, will appear posthumously.

WAITING IN THE WINGS?

Brie Larson has said she would love to see Kamala Khan, the current Ms. Marvel in the comics, appear in a “Captain Marvel” sequel. The Pakistani-American teen, one of Marvel’s few Muslim characters, is a favorite character among fans.