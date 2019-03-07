Share this article

AR-15 rifle reported stolen in University Heights

Someone stole an AR-15 rifle from the trunk of a vehicle in the city's University Heights neighborhood, Buffalo police were told early Thursday.

The theft happened between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday on Montrose Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police the high-powered rifle was taken out of the trunk of his vehicle. The trunk was unlocked, he told officers.

