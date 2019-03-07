April date set for sale of Boulevard Mall by online auction

The financially troubled Boulevard Mall will go up for sale next month.

LNR Partners, which took over the mall in December 2017 when owner Forest City walked away to avoid foreclosure, will try to sell the property through an online auction April 1 through 3, according to Amherst officials.

The Buffalo News reported in February the mall would be sold at auction this spring.

The sale comes as shifting shopping habits batter traditional enclosed malls, but town officials say the property should draw interest because of its size, prime location and available tax breaks.

Commercial real-estate firm HFF will collect bids in hopes that at least one meets LNR's reserve price. If that happens, the sale could close within 30 days, said Maggie Hamilton Winship, Amherst's strategic planning director.