ANELLI, Mary Ann

ANELLI - Mary Ann March 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Ida Anelli; cherished sister of Michael Anelli, Marlene (late Daniel) Kaye, and the late Laurence Anelli; caring aunt of Karin (Michael Sparcino) Kaye; dearest cousin of Janet D'Addario and Dorothy Kotlowski; dear friend of the DeLillis family. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where a Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com