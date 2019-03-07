ANDREWS, Noreen C. (Coltson)

March 6, 2019, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Andrews; dear mother of Denise J. (Robert) Ammerman, Lauri A. (Paul) Smith and Richard V. (Kristie) Andrews; loving grandmother of Lindsey, Sharon, Cara, Rob, Lauren, Jacob, Caroline and Hayden; great-grandmother of Ken and Owen. Friends may call Friday 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday at 11:00 am at Amherst Church of Christ, 8285 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amherst Church of Christ to benefit WAVES. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com