AMITRANO, Louis A., Sr.

AMITRANO - Louis A., Sr. Of South Buffalo, NY, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorine C. (O'Connor) Amitrano; dearest father of Louis A. (Mary) Amitrano, Jr., James V. Amitrano, Mary M. (James) Geary, Angela A. (John) Radoani, Susan (Ronald) Rittenhouse, and Timothy D. Amitrano; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother of Antoinette T. (late James) Reska and the late Vincent J. (Vivian) Amitrano; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL SERVICE, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft St.), Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship site), 1885 South Park Ave., South Buffalo, NY, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Mr. Amitrano was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired from Bethlehem Steel after 32 years of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com