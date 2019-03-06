Woman charged with exposing herself to school bus

A Jamestown woman faces a public lewdness charge after police were told she exposed herself toward a school bus with students on it.

The incident, in which the woman exposed her buttocks, happened Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Crescent and East Second streets, Jamestown police said.

Police, who received the call at 2:20 p.m., were directed by witnesses to a woman that was hiding from officers.

Crystal L. Pollard, 39, was arrested and taken to the city jail where she awaited arraignment on the misdemeanor charge, police said.

It was not known at whom she was directing her alleged actions, police said.