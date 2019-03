WEISS, Elaine (Ernestine) (Gens)

Of North Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Dunkirk, NY, entered into rest March 3, 2019. Wife of Gerald Weiss; loving mother of David (Sheryl) Prince; grandmother of JD Prince. Services to be private at a later date. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.