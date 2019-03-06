Wegmans is No. 1 in 'corporate reputation,' according to Harris Poll

Wegmans has found itself at the top of another list – this time for having the best "Corporate Reputation" in the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient Study.

The grocer received a score of 83 out of 100, surpassing Amazon, which ranked at No. 2 with a score of 82.3 and Patagonia at No. 3 with a score of 81.4. L.L. Bean ranked fourth with 80.7 followed by Walt Disney with a score of 80.4.

Companies were evaluated according to three categories: trust, business trajectory (including vision, growth, and products and services) and organization character (including good ethics, culture and citizenship).

Harris Insights & Analytics scored the 100 "most visible" consumer-nominated companies. The companies on the list can be visible for good or bad reasons, and are ranked by scores of 1 to 100, with 1 being the worst and 100 being the best. Harris conducted online interviews of more than 18,000 people, gathering roughly 300 ratings per company.

In the first phase of the poll, respondents are asked for their opinions as to which two brands stand out as having the best and worst overall reputations. Then, another group of respondents is asked to rate those companies according to the rankings' criteria.