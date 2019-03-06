UB wrestlers headed for MAC championships in Virginia

Three University at Buffalo wrestlers are seeded three or higher in six of the 10 weight classes in the Mid-American Conference championships Friday and Saturday at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.,

Leading the way is Troy Keller who is seeded second at 165. Derek Spann (133), Bryan Lantry (141), Jake Lanning (174), Brett Perry (197) and Jake Gunning (285) are all seeded third in their respective weight classes. Keller is from North Tonawanda.

Seven of the top seeds are from Missouri. Two others are from host Old Dominion and the other from Central Michigan.