TOTTEN, Cindy

TOTTEN - Cindy Of Akron, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. Loving wife of Duane Totten; beloved mother of Andrew (Tanya) Totten; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Baby Sarah predeceased her. Friends and relatives may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, where a funeral service will take place on Friday at 11 AM. Visit rossakron.com