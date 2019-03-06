Share this article

Tonawanda man arraigned on bomb threat charge

A City of Tonawanda man was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of making a terroristic threat, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Sean Vungaro, 26, on Feb. 9 called in a bomb threat to Erie County Central Police Services at the Erie County Public Safety Campus in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres ordered that Vungaro be held on $10,000 cash or property bail. Vungaro is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a felony hearing.

If convicted, Vungaro faces up to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

