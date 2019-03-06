Mock drafts: ESPN's Todd McShay jumps on D.K. Metcalf-to-Buffalo bandwagon

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay loves a potential pairing of Josh Allen and D.K. Metcalf on the Buffalo Bills.

McShay also acknowledges some risk involved in picking Metcalf, the muscular wide receiver from the University of Mississippi.

McShay projects Buffalo will take Metcalf with the ninth overall pick in his latest mock draft, released Wednesday.

“With Josh Allen and the ability he has to extend plays and some of the throws he can make down the field that very few in the league can actually make,” McShay said, “a guy like Metcalf could really bring out the best in Josh Allen.”

McShay forecasts the top receiver in the draft to the Bills in part because he projected his top-rated offensive tackle (Florida’s Jawaan Taylor) to Jacksonville with the No. 7 overall pick.

Metcalf is 6-feet-3 1/2 inches, 228 pounds, and ran the 40-yard dash Saturday in 4.33 seconds, fastest of any man 225 pounds or more in the last 17 years at the NFL scouting combine.

“To me, I see the weaknesses, I really do,” McShay said of Metcalf on a media conference call. “I understand he was kind of a one-trick pony, but it’s a heckuva trick. When you can get down the field at 228 and go up and compete for the ball the way he does, track the deep ball, adjust and make the plays he did, get off of press, which he did.”

In short-area-quickness drills, Metcalf did not do so well at the combine. He ran a time of 7.38 seconds in the three-cone drill, which requires players to run around three cones set up 5 yards apart from each other at a right angle. That was 27th out of 29 receivers at the combine. Metcalf ran 4.5 in the short shuttle, a change-of-direction drill that covers 20 total yards. That time was 29th out of the 32 receivers who were clocked.

“The short shuttle and three-cone were not good numbers,” McShay said. “I thought he ran routes well during the workout. But he has some tightness. It’s not a secret. He’s got to continue to develop as a short and intermediate route runner in order to get the most out of his potential. ... He’ll probably get with a team and they’ll say we have to start working on more of the flexibility.”

McShay projects Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray to be take first overall by Arizona.

Meanwhile, he said this about University at Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson:

“There’s a lot to like about him. I think he’s going to wind up coming off the board a little earlier than people think. I think at the latest probably I’ll say fourth round. I’ll be surprised if he got past the fourth round.

“He’s clearly a good athlete for his size. He has mechanical issues that have to be worked out. He’s working on them. He’s trying to shorten that delivery a little bit. ... In high school, he basically started his career and had terrible talent around him and went on to win a championship. At Buffalo, they were not a very good program. A couple years later with him as the starter, they’re playing in bowl games. He’s a proven winner.”