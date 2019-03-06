THOMSON, Patricia A.

THOMSON - Patricia A. Age 80, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, NY, Sunday, March 3, 2019; beloved daughter of the late James and Frances (nee Brown) Thomson; loving sister of David (late Peggy) Thomson, Thomas (Gerrie) Thomson, William Thomson, Vivian (late Robert) Wein, Mary Frances Montgomery, Martha (late Leonard) Rinaldo, and the late Jack Thomson; sister-in-law of Fredda (late Jack) Thomson; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 11 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam St., City of Tonawanda. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or to St. Francis of Assisi Outreach, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Patricia was a 1957 graduate of Tonawanda High School and volunteered for many years at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She was also an avid painter. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com