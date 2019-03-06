THEET, James Joseph

THEET - James Joseph Age 73, of Blue Ridge, GA died Friday March 1, 2019. Mr. Theet was born September 20, 1945 in Buffalo, NY to the late Alvin Lesley and Antoinette Schweitzer Theet. Survivors include: wife, Teckla Theet; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Vicky Meegen; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Mike Miller; two grandchildren, Kyle Miller and Paxton Meegen; special friends, Kenneth and Kathy Bermel and John and Mary Light. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.