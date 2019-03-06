STURM, Eugenia D. "Jean" (Rutkowski)

March 4, 2019; beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Sturm; dearest mother of Linda Walsh, Robert (Laurie) Walsh, Debra (David) Lipp, Marvin (Paula) Walsh and Mary Beth (James) Willman; grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of four. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday morning at 10:15 AM from Queen of Heaven Church (corner of Mill Rd. and Seneca St.). Friends invited. Arrangements by Hoy funeral home.