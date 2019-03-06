SABA, Camille I. (Linkowski)

SABA - Camille I. (nee Linkowski)

March 5, 2019, age 88. Wife of the late Matthew; dear mother of Mark (Joyce), David (Mary Beth), Marcia (Robert J.) Weigand, and Susan (Robert) Summers; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; sister of John (late Mary) Linkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com