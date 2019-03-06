Reporters' Notebook: March 6, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, born on this date in 1927, “Fiction was invented the day Jonah arrived home and told his wife that he was three days late because he had been swallowed by a whale.”

• • •

DON’T SAY IT – Joining a nationwide effort to end the use of the R-word to describe people or things thought to be strange is the Museum of disABILITY History, 3826 Main St., Eggertsville. Everyone is invited to drop in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today to sign a pledge not to use the word. For info, call 629-3626.

• • •

TAKING CHARGE – Award-winning speaker Erika Gilchrist, author of the best-selling book, “The Unstoppable Woman,” gives a talk in conjunction with Women’s History Month at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Room B207 on the Erie Community College North Campus in Amherst. It’s free and open to the public.

• • •

PASTA PATROL – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, hosts spaghetti dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April 4, with spaghetti, ravioli, meatballs, Italian sausage and salad. Spaghetti is $4.50, ravioli is $6.50.

• • •

BREAK TIME – A free respite program for caregivers of people with memory impairment is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Grace Lutheran Church, 174 Cazenovia St. The month’s program includes lunch, chair exercises, games, crafts, Irish dancers and an Irish music singalong. For registration, email coordinator Sue Swanson-Wittek at srswnw@hotmail.com or call Penny Paschka at 674-2958.

• • •

STARTING EARLY – Children and Music with Mary Dunn, a 10-week program that encourages creativity in youngsters 15 months to 3½ years old, returns at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. next Tuesday and Wednesday to Kenan House, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Cost is $120. Deadline to register is Friday. For more info, call Mary Dunn at 531-3104.

• • •

MILESTONE – Celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary last weekend at the Terrace in Delaware Park’s Marcy Casino were Richard “Bud” Whiting and the former Rosemary Woodworth, who were married March 4, 1944, in the rectory of St. Joseph’s New Cathedral. He is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran and a retired manufacturer’s representative. She is a retired secretary. Grand Island residents for 47 years, they have seven children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

• • •

