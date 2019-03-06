Report: Bills to host CB Kevin Johnson on free-agent visit

The Buffalo Bills might be in the market for some cornerback competition.

The team will host former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson on a free-agent visit, according to a report Wednesday from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Johnson, a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Texans, has dealt with injuries over the last three years, appearing in just 19 games and making eight starts in that time. He has played in all 16 games just once in his career, as a rookie in 2015. Johnson was released Tuesday by Houston, which elected not to pay his fifth-year option salary of $9.069 million. That was guaranteed for injury only, meaning Johnson has been medically cleared, or else he could not be cut. Looking at Johnson is a sign the Bills are interested in adding competition for Levi Wallace as the starter opposite Tre'Davious White.

Johnson missed all but one game in 2018 after suffering a pair of concussions. The first of those occurred in a preseason game. Less than a month later, Johnson suffered another concussion in the season opener against the Patriots, and was then shut down for the rest of the year. He played under current Bills defensive backs coach John Butler for his first three NFL seasons.

Later Wednesday, Ian Rapoport tweeted that Johnson will head to Cleveland for a free agent visit on Thursday.

Johnson's visit was the second in as many days for the Bills, following tight end Dwayne Allen. He was in Buffalo on Tuesday and scheduled to fly to Detroit next for a visit with the Lions, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. Allen was released Monday by the New England Patriots. He primarily played a blocking role there the last two seasons, catching 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown over those two years.