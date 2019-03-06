Red Cross assisting four people after East Side house fire

The Red Cross was assisting four people following a house fire Wednesday evening on Buffalo’s East Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge reported.

Firefighters responded to a call at about 5:45 p.m. for the blaze in the 400 block of Best Street, not far from School 99 Makowski Early Childhood Center.

Investigators determined that the fire started on an upper floor, DeGeorge said.

Damage was estimated at $7,000. The cause was under investigation.