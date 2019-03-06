Raymour and Flanigan buys former Toys R Us in Hamburg

The former Toys R Us store in Hamburg won't be empty for long.

Raymour and Flanigan bought it, according to a deed filed in the Erie County Clerk's office last month. The furniture store chain has another store less than four miles away at 3380 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park. There is no word as to whether the company plans to relocate from the Orchard Park location to the Hamburg one. Raymour and Flanigan could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Hamburg property, at 3464 McKinley Parkway, went for $5.01 million.

It was sold by Raider Hill Advisers, a private investment and advisory firm that is managing Toys R Us' real estate assets.