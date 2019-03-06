QUICKSEY, James Edward

QUICKSEY - James Edward March 4, 2019. Loving husband of Sharon L. (nee Stringfield) Quicksey; loving father of Jamal, Faron and Tyra Quicksey; grandfather of two; brother of Geraldine Burrell of CA, Brenda Harris of AZ and Charles Quicksey; predeceased by three brothers Plez, Oscar and John. Memorial Service at 2 PM Saturday at ALAN R. CORE funeral home, 1933 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY. Private Entombment at forest lawn cemetery.