Parolee charged with drug possession in Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls parolee was charged with felony drug possession Tuesday night on Pierce Avenue, according to a police report.

Perez D. Watts, 40, was arrested during a visit to a home on Pierce, near 17th Street, by police and state parole officers, who found cocaine on a couch cushion where Watts was sitting, according to the report.

After he was placed in handcuffs, Watts yelled to a 9-year-old girl in the house, which police said they believed to be a directive to try to conceal possible evidence. Police then found drug paraphernalia on the kitchen table, according to the report.

Watts was charged with third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as child endangerment.

He went to prison in 2009 after being convicted of two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to online records from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.