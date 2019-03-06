PARISIEN, Theodore E., Sr.

PARISIEN - Theodore E., Sr. Unexpectedly March 4, 2019. Dear father of Ted Jr., Brandon (Lisa), Danielle (Doug) Cummings, and the late John "Jake"; son of Edna Cline; brother of Christopher and the late Larry; also survived by 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com