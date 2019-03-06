North Tonawanda OKs department head pay raises

The North Tonawanda Common Council on Tuesday ratified a new contract with the union representing 12 unelected department heads, giving the members 2 percent pay raises in each of the next five years.

The increases will go to the police chief, fire chief, accountant, assessor, engineer, building inspector, the directors of community development and youth, recreation and parks, the superintendents of public works and water and sewer, and two assistant public works superintendents. This year, pay for the affected officials ranges from $84,093 to $122,663.

On another issue, the Council asked City Attorney Luke A. Brown and Clerk-Treasurer Matthew L. Parish to research a policy governing the use of cellphones and other electronic devices by city officials during Council meetings. Last week, Parish suggested banning such devices at meetings, except for city-issued iPads.