NJCAA honors former ECC diver Holler at banquet here

Erie Community College graduate Glenn Holler was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Associatino Swimming and Diving hall of Fame at the championships banquet in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Holler was honored for his accomplishments which included winning the NJCAA championship on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards in 2005 after finishing second and third respectively in those events the season before. He coached diving at ECC for one season before he went on to Bowling Green State University where he coached the women’s diving tam.

He currently works as an engineer for the Turner Construction Company in the Buffalo area.