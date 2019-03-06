NH investor buys Lackawanna Family Dollar store from developer

A New Hampshire investor has acquired a Family Dollar store in Lackawanna from the North Carolina developer that built it last year.

Lexco Inc., controlled by Lucia Moura of Rye, N.H., paid $1.83 million last week to purchase the 8,330-square-foot store at 121 Ridge Road from Durban Group's Lackawanna FDS 715551 LLC.

Durban, based in Charlotte, N.C., is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant leased properties, with over 200 projects in 30 states. Family Dollar is one of its regular clients.

The new store was built on 0.77 acres, and is leased to the discount retailer for 15 years.