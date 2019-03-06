New home considered for adult-ed program

The Buffalo Board of Education is eyeing potential new sites for its adult education program that provides a second chance to dropouts — although there's no clear consensus on the best option.

The School Board went around and around Wednesday on where to move the Career College Institute — part of its adult education division — because of the age and condition of the building where the program is currently located, at 86 St. Lawrence Ave. in North Buffalo.

One option is to move the program to space the district leases in the Tri-Main Center on Main Street. That location currently houses the district's Occupational Training Program, which provides schooling and life-skills training for students with developmental disabilities. Those students will be moving to space in the new Emerson school on West Huron Street, freeing up room at Tri-Main, district officials explained.

Board members Sharon Belton-Cottman and Paulette Woods asked administrators to look into leasing space at OSC Manufacturing & Equipment Services on East Delavan, because it would be closer to the new Northland Workforce Training Center and could lead to additional training or job opportunities for students in the adult education program.

Superintendent Kriner Cash said the Tri-Main Center is probably the most economical option, because the district still has a contract to lease space in the building for the next several years. Also, he said, it would be unethical for the district to just lease space from OSC without a bidding process.

The issue sparked some lively back-and-forth discussion between Cash and the board, without resolution.

The Career College Institute provides classroom instruction for students ages 17 to 21, who have dropped out and are trying to earn their high school equivalency diploma. It sees about 80 students a day.