New Channel 7 meteorologist knows her away around a snowstorm

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) is expanding its weather team with the hiring of a new meteorologist.

Michelle McLeod, who was born and raised in Syracuse and most recently worked at WWNY in Watertown, joins the station on March 18.

She received her meteorology degree from SUNY Oswego, which is also the alma mater of Channel 7 chief meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski. She also had an internship at the University of California Berkeley’s Space Sciences Lab.

Channel 7 General Manager Michael Nurse said McLeod is an addition to the staff.

He added McLeod will fill in for Autumn Lewandowski during her upcoming maternity leave, then work on weekends, weekdays and when needed.

“There are lots of qualified meteorologists all over the country but the fact that Michelle is from Syracuse and is very familiar with lake effect snow caught our attention early,” Channel 7 News Director Rob Heverling said in a news release. “Michelle is smart. But she won us over with how positive she is. She’s authentic! We think our audience will feel the same way we do about Michelle.”

Channel 7’s release also noted that before a career switch, McLeod was a residence counselor at a drug rehab.

